Advanced biotech, future mobility firms invited; applications open through Aug. 28

Daejeon is recruiting companies to participate in a cross-regional employment cooperation event jointly organized by four cities and provinces across the Chungcheong region.

The city announced Wednesday that it is accepting applications through Aug. 28 from companies wishing to take part in the "2026 Chungcheong Region Naeilium Job Fair," which Daejeon is co-hosting for the first time with Sejong Special Autonomous City, North Chungcheong Province and South Chungcheong Province.

The fair aims to connect strong regional companies with job seekers to ease labor shortages, create quality employment opportunities, and expand talent circulation and hiring cooperation across the Chungcheong region.

Scheduled for Oct. 16 at Cheongju OSCO, the fair will offer on-site interviews and recruitment consultations with leading regional companies, along with career counseling sessions, company briefings and policy promotion programs.

Applications are open to companies in the advanced biotech and health, and future mobility sectors based in Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong Province or South Chungcheong Province. Participants will be selected based on eligibility requirements and planned hiring scale. The 110 companies chosen for on-site participation will receive booth space, promotional support and assistance facilitating on-site interviews with job seekers.

Moon In-hwan, director of Daejeon's economic affairs bureau, said the fair "is expected to give companies an opportunity to find the talent they need, while offering job seekers a wide range of employment opportunities." He added that companies planning to hire skilled workers are encouraged to take an active interest and participate.

Interested companies may apply through the North Chungcheong Business Promotion Agency website or the fair's dedicated website.