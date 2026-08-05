Every Wednesday night, bookstores across the country will keep their lights on, welcoming visitors with a range of reading and cultural programs.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday it is launching the second-half edition of the "Culture Wednesday × Late-Night Bookstore" program at 70 independent bookstores nationwide, in partnership with the Korea Publishing Industry Promotion Agency and the Korea Booksellers Association.

The three organizations held an open call in June to select participating bookstores for the second half of the year, choosing 70 locations across the country. By region, 35 are in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, two in Gangwon Province, five in the Chungcheong provinces, eight in the Jeolla provinces, 15 in the Gyeongsang provinces and five on Jeju.

The selected bookstores will extend their Wednesday operating hours and run a combined 380 reading and cultural programs that reflect each store's character and local identity. Each participating bookstore will receive up to 2.8 million won ($1,960) to cover program operating costs.

The first-half edition drew strong public interest, with 70 bookstores nationwide offering programs that blended film, travel, art and other cultural activities with books. The second half will continue in that spirit, drawing on local culture, nature and everyday community life as themes.

In Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a bookstore called Gangdabang Iyagi Factory will run a program titled "The Night the Book Begins After the Film Ends," in which participants read books, watch films and share stories with local filmmakers. In Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, Podo Books will partner with a local independent film festival to introduce film appreciation techniques and explore Mokpo's modern cultural heritage and night scenery through books and photography.

In Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, a birdwatching specialty bookstore called Tamjo Chaekbang will offer sessions in which participants observe birds at nearby Seoho Lake, record their observations in writing and illustration, then craft bird-themed bookmarks. In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, a bookstore called Saenghwalgwan will pair readings on meditation and running with guided meditation, gentle movement and slow jogging.

In Busan, Indigo Seowon will host humanities lectures followed by hands-on healthy cooking sessions. Other programs across the country include poetry readings, bookbinding workshops and sensory experiences combining picture books with fragrance.

A "Late-Night Bookstore Naver Special" has also been arranged in partnership with Naver. Starting Aug. 17, searching "심야책방" ("late-night bookstore") on Naver will allow users to find participating stores, browse their programs and make reservations directly.

Kim Jae-hyeon, director general of the Culture and Media Industry Bureau at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said he hopes people will visit their neighborhood bookstores on Wednesdays — the midpoint of the week — to enjoy books and culture and find fresh energy in their daily lives. "We plan to support a wide range of experiences that help the public grow closer to books through diverse programs that draw on the unique character and expertise of local bookstores," he said.