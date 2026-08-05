Hyundai Motor announced Wednesday that it has revealed the key specifications and pricing for the 8th-generation Avante — its flagship compact sedan — and opened orders for the model.

The new Avante marks a full model change for the first time in six years. Built around the brand's "Art of Steel" design language, the exterior emphasizes fender volume while balancing precise lines with bold surfaces to maximize a dynamic look.

Inside, a symmetrical layout wraps the driver with door armrests and a center console, complemented by a double D-cut steering wheel that carries forward the model's sporty DNA. A large center display sits at the middle of the crash pad alongside physical buttons for climate control, hazard lights and other key functions, allowing intuitive operation.

The Avante's body dimensions — a length of 4,765 mm, width of 1,855 mm and wheelbase of 2,750 mm — have grown to levels once associated with mid-size sedans, delivering a noticeably more spacious feel. The trunk offers class-leading cargo capacity of up to 479 liters (VDA standard), and the trunk opening has also been significantly widened.

Hyundai Motor also reinforced the body's key structural areas with a collision load distribution design, raising the ultra-high-tensile steel ratio to 58.7 percent and average tensile strength to 718 MPa — both at premium sedan levels — to achieve what the company describes as world-class crash safety.

The Avante will be offered with two powertrains: a gasoline 2.0 and a 1.6 hybrid. The gasoline 2.0 produces a maximum output of 149 horsepower and peak torque of 18.3 kgf·m — stronger than the outgoing model — and achieves a best combined fuel economy of 14.3 km per liter.

The 1.6 hybrid delivers a combined system output of 157 horsepower and peak torque of 27.0 kgf·m. Through improvements to the drive motor output and higher gear ratios, acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h has improved by about 6 percent, while passing acceleration from 80 km/h to 120 km/h is up about 17 percent. Fuel efficiency on 17-inch wheels was developed with a target improvement of about 10 percent over the previous model.

"The Avante hybrid is equipped with Smart Regenerative Braking System 3.0 and a hybrid metered predictive control system to enhance driving convenience and real-world fuel economy," a Hyundai Motor official said. "A Stay Mode also allows customers to use climate control, infotainment and other functions while the engine is off during a stop, just as in an electric vehicle."

The Avante will be offered in three trims — Modern, Premium and Inspiration. Hyundai Motor has made Pleos Connect, based on a 14.6-inch or 12.9-inch display in a 16:9 ratio, along with an app market, standard across all trims. Customers can freely download navigation, music streaming, gaming apps and more to expand their in-vehicle experience.

A slim 9.9-inch display is also positioned where the driver's gaze naturally falls, providing convenient access to key vehicle information such as speed, gear position and route guidance.

On the base Modern trim, Hyundai Motor has made standard 10 airbags — including a front center side airbag and a driver's knee airbag — along with pedal misapplication safety assist and a vibration-alert steering wheel. Intelligent safety technologies popular with customers, including Smart Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Lane Keeping Assist 2 and steering wheel grip detection, are also standard.

Over-the-air software updates for key control units are also supported, keeping the vehicle up to date throughout its service life.

Hyundai Motor has applied its first-ever electronic shift-by-wire P-mode emergency braking function to the Avante. When the driver holds down the P-mode button, the system limits acceleration and activates hydraulic braking to help the vehicle decelerate and stop safely in unexpected situations.

Also making its debut on a Hyundai Motor vehicle is Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2, which automatically reduces speed in designated zones — including safety sections, speed bumps and intersections — on general roads as well as highways and expressways while Smart Cruise Control is active, then returns to the previously set speed once the zone is cleared.

The Avante additionally features Memory Reverse Assist to improve convenience when reversing in narrow alleys or parking lots, as well as a Surround View Monitor with side parking distance warning and transparent vehicle image display, and Remote Smart Parking Assist for convenient and safe parking.

Pricing for the gasoline 2.0 model starts at 23.98 million won ($16,800) for the Modern trim, 27.71 million won for the Premium and 31.52 million won for the Inspiration. The 1.6 hybrid model — priced before tax incentives — starts at 30.42 million won for the Modern, 33.61 million won for the Premium and 36.99 million won for the Inspiration.

Hyundai Motor plans to begin deliveries of the gasoline 2.0 model in the third quarter, while the hybrid model's tax-incentive pricing and delivery schedule will be announced after the completion of the eco-friendly vehicle designation process.

"The new Avante sets a new standard for entry-level sedans with its commanding design presence, space that exceeds its segment, powertrain upgrades, over-the-air software updates and Pleos Connect," said Yun Hyo-jun, head of Hyundai Motor's domestic business division. "We will continue to put the Korean market at the center of everything we do, and work to increase customer satisfaction through outstanding product quality and competitive customer value."

To coincide with the launch, Hyundai Motor will roll out an advertising campaign under the theme "FOR ME, AVANTE" across television, cinema and digital platforms. Special exhibitions will be held at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, Goyang and Hanam in August, followed by a customer participation campaign called "Deureojwo, Glleo" at dealerships and driving lounges nationwide from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.