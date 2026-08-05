Cheongnyeomhanbit Network holds joint pledge ceremony for agency heads Integrity live event held to raise awareness of anti-corruption values

Seven public institutions in Daejeon reaffirmed their commitment to integrity, ethical management and human rights Tuesday, gathering at Daejeon Jeontong Narae Hall for the 2026 Integrity, Ethics and Human Rights Resolution Rally and Integrity Live event. The Small Enterprise and Market Service announced the event Wednesday.

The institutions took part through the Cheongnyeomhanbit Network, a consortium comprising the Small Enterprise and Market Service, the National Health Insurance Service's Daejeon Jungbu branch, the Daejeon Metropolitan City Social Service Agency, the Daejeon Credit Guarantee Foundation, the Daejeon Lifelong Education Promotion Institute, the Korea Meteorological Industry Technology Institute and the Korea Forest Welfare Institute.

The Small Enterprise and Market Service said the event was organized to embed the values of integrity, ethics and human rights across organizational culture and to fulfill the social responsibilities of public institutions. The program included a resolution rally, an integrity live session and an integrity quiz.

Representatives from each institution read a joint declaration pledging to uphold integrity, ethics and human rights, and attached pieces to a resolution board in a symbolic performance. The agency said the event expressed a collective determination to become public institutions trusted by the public, grounded in fairness, accountability, respect for human rights, and adherence to law and principle.

In Tae-yeon, president of the Small Enterprise and Market Service, said it was meaningful that the seven Cheongnyeomhanbit Network institutions had come together to pledge their commitment to integrity, ethics and human rights and to spread those values throughout the community. "We will continue to pursue the spread of an integrity culture and the practice of ethical management through inter-agency cooperation, and work to become public institutions that earn even greater trust from the public," he said.

Meanwhile, the Cheongnyeomhanbit Network has been strengthening inter-agency cooperation on integrity and leading efforts to promote an integrity culture in the local community through a range of joint initiatives, including regular working-level consultations, anti-corruption and integrity campaigns, integrity contests and joint integrity education programs.