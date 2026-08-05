Seoul's Jung-gu became the first autonomous district in the country to receive a presidential commendation Monday at the Ministry of Interior and Safety's "Comprehensive Evaluation of Proactive Administration by Local Governments."

Last year, Jung-gu was the only district nationwide named an outstanding institution, earning the Prime Minister's Award. This year it claimed the highest honor — a presidential commendation — cementing its status as the top proactive-administration district in the country for two consecutive years.

Driving these results is an organizational culture that empowers civil servants to act on their convictions. The district offers pre-consultation support when legal interpretations are unclear or regulations make progress difficult, and a litigation support system eases the legal burden that can arise during proactive administration. It also selects outstanding civil servants three times a year, rewarding them with the highest performance bonus rating and commendation leave.

Central to the effort has been the Proactive Administration Committee, which has served as a reliable backbone. Composed of experts across various fields, the committee advises civil servants wrestling with how to handle their work, helps guide their judgment, and works alongside them to find solutions to complex issues — allowing staff to focus on solving problems rather than worrying about liability.

Building on this recognition, Jung-gu plans to raise its proactive administration to the next level. Starting this year, on top of its existing legal adviser operations, the district will introduce proactive administration legal support through the Ministry of Government Legislation, securing professional review of legal issues to ensure the legality and validity of its work.

Particularly in the disaster and safety sector, the district will open a path to disciplinary exemption through post-review by the Proactive Administration Committee, helping civil servants make swift decisions and respond quickly in emergencies.

Alongside this, the district will expand the pool of civil servants eligible for proactive administration incentives and further strengthen litigation support.

Jung-gu District Mayor Kim Gil-sung said the presidential commendation was "a precious achievement born from the collective efforts of staff who have thought deeply about residents' needs and actively sought solutions," adding that the district would "continue to build an environment where civil servants can work with conviction and create a trusted Jung-gu through proactive administration that changes residents' daily lives."