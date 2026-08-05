Seoul's Songpa-gu is recruiting new members for its second-half 2026 Songpa Youth Policy Network, an initiative aimed at identifying youth-driven policy ideas and expanding young residents' participation in district governance, district mayor Seo Gang-seok announced.

The Songpa Youth Policy Network is the district's flagship youth participation body, currently comprising about 30 active members. Members take the lead in identifying issues, proposing youth policies and planning and running youth festivals, playing an active role across district administration.

Particularly notable results came last year, when members submitted four project proposals — two of which, a plan to establish community hub spaces for youth and a proposal to strengthen the youth policy promotion system, were adopted into actual district policy, showing that young residents' voices can translate into tangible outcomes.

Newly selected members will be assigned to one of four working groups based on their areas of interest — employment and economy, culture and education, residential lifestyle, and public relations and communication — and will be tasked with examining youth issues and developing and proposing new policies from a youth perspective.

Members will also take part directly in planning and running a festival to mark Youth Day, organizing a results presentation and a range of other activities, and will receive a modest activity stipend.

In the second half of the year, members will also have the opportunity to attend training on writing policy proposals, building their practical policy-planning skills and supporting their growth as future policy leaders.

Eligibility is open to anyone between the ages of 19 and 39 who lives in Songpa-gu or works or studies there. Those currently serving as youth network members in another district are not eligible. The term is one year, renewable up to two times.

Applications are accepted through Sept. 30. Applicants should download the application form from the Songpa-gu district office website and submit it by email.

The district plans to actively incorporate the fresh ideas and candid voices of young residents gathered through the network into district administration. For more information, contact the Songpa-gu Office's Economic Promotion Division.

"We will listen closely to what young people truly want and work harder to support youth policy, including laying the groundwork for young people to participate directly in policymaking," district mayor Seo said. "We hope many local young people will take an interest and get involved."