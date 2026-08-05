Pulmuone Saemmul announced Wednesday that its premium grain tea "Haru Oat," brewed from domestically grown whole oats, has surpassed 5 million bottles in cumulative sales since its launch in May last year.

The company expanded into the grain tea category last year, with Haru Oat as its first product in the segment. The drink is a ready-to-drink (RTD) liquid tea made with carefully selected ingredients in accordance with Pulmuone's "right food" principles.

Haru Oat entered Costco in October last year. From the second half of last year, the company stepped up promotions on online channels including Naver and Coupang Inc, supported by stabilized production.

"We plan to consistently expand the product's distribution points and grow the grain tea lineup, following last month's launch of 'Haru Paro,'" a company official said.