The Mungyeong Omija Producers Association in North Gyeongsang Province is accepting applications for booth operators at the taste experience pavilion of the 22nd Mungyeong Omija Festival, set to run for three days from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, the association announced Wednesday.

The taste experience pavilion lets festival visitors directly experience the five distinct flavors of omija — a tart, five-flavored berry — and explore its various culinary uses through a range of food offerings made with Mungyeong omija.

The pavilion has been operated annually to promote the quality of Mungyeong omija and provide visitors with diverse food and hands-on experiences.

This year, the association plans to set up around 10 booths. Operators will receive support covering booth installation, ingredient and labor costs, reducing the financial burden on participants.

Applications are open through Aug. 21 and are available to individuals, groups and businesses alike.

Those wishing to apply should check the notice posted on the Mungyeong Omija Producers Association website or the Mungyeong City Hall website, complete the application form and submit it to the agricultural product processing team at the Mungyeong City Agricultural Technology Center.

Park Gyeong-ho, chairman of the Mungyeong Omija Producers Association, said he hopes those passionate about enriching the festival will take part, adding that the taste experience pavilion lets people enjoy omija more easily and in more diverse ways.