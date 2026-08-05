Yangcheon-gu held a youth media career exploration event Tuesday afternoon, bringing students face to face with working media professionals through its "Yangcheon PR Academy — Media Career Concert" program.

SBS producer Son Jeong-min, known for directing "Kkori-e Kkori-reul Muneun Iyagi" and "Gunggeumhan Iyagi Y," and broadcaster Ahn Hyun-mo, a former SBS reporter and anchor, served as mentors, sharing firsthand accounts of life in the media industry.

In the first session, Son drew on his own career to walk students through the program development and production process, as well as the skills and preparation needed to become a producer. In the second session, Ahn spoke about the mindset and attitude required to pursue one's dreams, drawing on her experience as a reporter, anchor and broadcaster.

A question-and-answer session gave students a chance to ask freely about areas they had long been curious about and about what goes on behind the scenes in content production.

The exchange was lively and practical, with questions ranging from which majors are most useful for aspiring producers, to how content is selected and presented, to what kinds of questions come up in job interviews.

Going beyond a conventional lecture format, the interactive event gave students a richer understanding of careers in media and a chance to map out their own professional paths in concrete terms.

Launched this year for the first time, the Yangcheon PR Academy is funded through a Korea Airports Corporation grant program and was designed to provide hands-on career education in public relations and media for young people living in airport noise-affected areas, building their capacity for self-expression and digital content creation.

"True to Yangcheon's identity as an education-focused district, we will continue to create opportunities for young people to explore a wide range of career paths and nurture their dreams," District Mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "I hope this program has been a meaningful experience for students to discover their own strengths and potential, and we will keep cheering on their dreams and ambitions going forward."