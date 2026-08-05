Seoul's Seongbuk-gu, led by District Mayor Lee Seung-ro, has again been recognized for its proactive administration efforts. The district received the Ministry of Interior and Safety minister award — given to institutions ranking in the top six within each group of cities, counties and districts — following its selection as an outstanding institution in the "2025 Local Government Proactive Administration Comprehensive Evaluation" in March.

The award was established to secure and encourage local governments' commitment to proactive administration. Covering all 243 local governments nationwide, the evaluation assessed institutions across five categories and 18 indicators: proactive administration system improvement, system utilization and implementation outcomes, outstanding cases, public perception of proactive administration, and efforts toward national policy goals.

Seongbuk-gu earned high marks for improving its proactive administration systems, strengthening the district's implementation capacity, activating pre-consultation services, operating incentive programs for outstanding civil servants, and identifying exemplary cases of regulatory innovation.

Building on a solid proactive administration framework, the district has actively sought out cases that residents can tangibly feel in their daily lives. By selecting outstanding proactive administration civil servants each year and expanding incentives, it has created an environment where public officials can work creatively and with conviction.

The district also received high marks for expanding its proactive administration mileage system, which motivates staff to practice proactive administration in their everyday work and has helped spread a culture of proactive administration throughout the organization.

"This award is the result of all our staff working together to resolve residents' inconveniences and overcome institutional limitations," District Mayor Lee said. "We will continue to break from existing practices and pursue proactive administration that residents can directly feel in their daily lives."