Joa Pharmaceutical's health supplement "Liposomal Vitamin C 1000" is off to a strong start since its launch.

According to the company Tuesday, cumulative sales surpassed 8,000 units — totaling 240,000 individual stick packs — within one week of launch, the equivalent of one pack sold every three seconds.

The product is designed to maximize the bioavailability of vitamin C. Its liposomal technology encases the active ingredient in a biocompatible artificial membrane, allowing it to reach targeted areas in the body. The process enhances absorption while minimizing gastrointestinal side effects such as heartburn that can occur with high-dose intake.

Joa Pharmaceutical developed the product in collaboration with Dutch liposome specialist CureSupport, which has confirmed the improved absorption rate of liposomal vitamin C through human clinical trials. CureSupport exports its products to 65 countries, including those in Europe and the United States.

The new product comes in an oral-dissolving powder form that melts in the mouth without water — a format first developed by CureSupport and sold exclusively by Joa Pharmaceutical.

Each stick pack contains 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C, meeting 1,000 percent of the recommended daily intake with a single serving. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that protects cells from free radicals and supports connective tissue formation and iron absorption.

The sugar-free formula cuts sugar intake, and its pineapple flavor makes it accessible even for taste-sensitive consumers. Each box contains 30 stick packs.

"It has been well received by those seeking high-quality vitamins, thanks to its high absorption rate, high dosage and ease of consumption," a company official said.