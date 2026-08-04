'Bul.Mi.Se' mega sale event underway Popular engine, car-wash products discounted through Monday

Bullsone, South Korea's top automotive products company, has launched a mega sale event on its online store in collaboration with YouTuber Mimiminu, who has about 1.97 million subscribers. The promotion, dubbed "Bul.Mi.Se" — short for Bullsone Mall x Mimiminu Sale — runs through Monday.

The event is tied to entertainment-style content in which Mimiminu plays the role of a new Bullsone employee. The campaign features Mimiminu trying out Bullsone's automotive products, with a range of popular items from Bullsone Mall offered at special discounted prices.

Shoppers can find products across categories — engine care, car washing, visibility and interior fragrance — at discounts of up to 70 percent. A standout deal is the Tinkerbell Pet Friendly+ Spray Deodorizer Set, available at 70 percent off for a limited run of 1,000 units. Three additional products are also on offer at steep discounts: the Grass The Hinoki Cypress Spray 500ml 1+1 at 68 percent off, the Bullsone Shot Signature Deep Clean 500ml 1+1 at 59 percent off, and the EZ Clean TPE Car Mat at 55 percent off.

Other summer car-care items are also available at special prices, including the BalanceOn vehicle seat, the RainOK wiper set, a water-film removal and water-repellent coating set, a super-hydrophobic side mirror film, an air conditioning filter and a car air freshener.

Bullsone Mall members receive additional perks. A shopping cart coupon pack worth 35,000 won ($24) in total — redeemable based on purchase amount — is available, and members can earn up to 9,000 points by completing actions such as signing up, logging into the app for the first time and adding the brand's KakaoTalk channel as a friend, with 3,000 points awarded for each.

"We prepared this event with Mimiminu so that we could connect with a wide range of consumers in a fun and approachable way," a Bullsone official said. "We hope customers take this opportunity to stock up on the car-care products they've been needing at reasonable prices, with discounts of up to 70 percent plus coupon and point benefits."

Founded in 2001, Bullsone is one of South Korea's leading automotive products companies, producing and selling a wide range of car-care items including fuel additives. The company has been expanding into new business areas in recent years, including through its healthcare brand BalanceOn.