Strategic MOU signed as multi-brand push kicks off Lineup expansion targets growing premium tire demand

Kumho Tire announced Tuesday that it has signed a strategic MOU with global premium tire brand Continental and will begin selling Continental tires at Tire Pro stores across the country.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kim Sung, executive vice president of Kumho Tire's Korea sales division, and Niko Kyriazopoulos, head of Continental Tire Korea's replacement tire division, along with senior officials from both companies.

The partnership is part of a multi-brand strategy aimed at strengthening the product competitiveness of Kumho Tire's Tire Pro network and offering customers a wider range of choices. By carrying Continental's premium lineup alongside its own products, Kumho Tire plans to provide tailored options suited to different customer needs and vehicle types.

Continental Tire, founded in Germany in 1871, is a global premium tire brand with a broad portfolio spanning passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and specialty industrial tires. The company supplies original-equipment tires to major automakers worldwide and is recognized for its technology and quality.

Tire Pro is a passenger-car tire retail brand offering one-stop services including tire inspection and basic maintenance. With the addition of Continental products, customers can compare and choose from multiple global brands at a single location while receiving expert consultation and installation services. The lineup will initially focus on key sizes for passenger cars and SUVs, with plans to expand based on regional demand and market conditions.

"We are delighted that more consumers in Korea will now be able to experience Continental Tire's innovative technology through this partnership," Kyriazopoulos said. "We look forward to delivering Continental's premium brand value and outstanding driving performance to even more customers through Tire Pro's nationwide retail network."

Kim said the tie-up with Continental Tire was "a strategic decision to give customers more options and strengthen Tire Pro's product competitiveness," adding that Kumho Tire would continue to expand partnerships with globally competitive brands to boost customer satisfaction and grow Tire Pro's differentiated service offering.

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire has been broadening its global customer reach through various marketing initiatives, including a recent official tire partnership with Polish football club Gornik Zabrze.