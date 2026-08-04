Seoul's Mapo-gu announced Tuesday it is accepting applications for its second-half 2026 vehicle safety inspection support program for people with disabilities.

The program is open to vehicles registered in the name of a person with a disability or their guardian, provided the vehicle displays a disabled parking permit. A total of 155 vehicles will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with applications open through Nov. 30. Each qualifying vehicle will receive one round of safety inspection and maintenance service. Replacement costs for consumables such as light bulbs and fuses will be covered up to 100,000 won ($70). Residents wishing to apply may visit their neighborhood community center and fill out an application form.

"A car is an essential means of transportation that connects people with disabilities to their daily lives and social activities," Mapo-gu Mayor Yu Dong-gyun said. "I hope this program helps ease the financial burden of vehicle upkeep and supports safe mobility." As of late February, Mapo-gu had 12,131 registered residents with disabilities.