Dong-A Otsuka announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with the Korean Red Cross Busan chapter to support vulnerable residents in the city amid an ongoing heat wave.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a severe heat wave alert for central and western Busan at 11 a.m. on July 30. The alert is the highest-level heat warning ever established — a category created for the first time since the heat wave advisory system was introduced in 2008. On Monday, Busan recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest temperature in the city since modern meteorological observations began in 1904.

Dong-A Otsuka and the Korean Red Cross Busan chapter donated 10,000 packets of Pocari Sweat powder and 1,500 cans of the beverage to elderly care facilities, children's welfare centers and other groups vulnerable to extreme heat.

"As the record-breaking heat continues, it is crucial to protect the health of both frontline workers keeping the public safe and those most vulnerable," said Park Cheol-ho, president and CEO of Dong-A Otsuka. "We will keep working with local communities to provide meaningful, practical support."

Meanwhile, Dong-A Otsuka has signed MOUs with the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency and the Rural Development Administration, and has been running heat illness prevention campaigns focused on construction sites, farming communities and military bases.