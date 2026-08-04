Genesis announced Tuesday it is running a joint promotion with Korean Air to award Korean Air mileage to customers who purchase an electric vehicle.

The promotion was designed to offer Genesis EV customers a premium lifestyle experience and expand the brand's electrification offerings.

Eligible models are the G80 Electrified, GV70 Electrified, GV60 and GV60 Magma. Individual customers and sole proprietors who complete a contract and take delivery between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31 will receive 10,000 Korean Air miles.

Customers must fill out a mileage accrual application at the time of contract signing or vehicle delivery and complete delivery within the promotion period. Miles will be credited automatically the month following the delivery date.

Genesis is also holding a prize draw for customers who apply for the mileage benefit, offering round-trip airfare to Phuket and Guam. Two winners will receive round-trip tickets on the Incheon–Phuket route (two tickets each), and two winners will receive round-trip tickets on the Incheon–Guam route (two tickets each). Winners will be notified individually in February 2027.

Genesis also operates premium airport services for customers traveling by air.

At Gimpo Airport, the services include complimentary valet parking, a Genesis-exclusive secure parking zone, and a consumables replacement service — customers may choose from an engine oil set, an air conditioning filter or wiper blades. At Incheon Airport, Genesis offers an airport shuttle service, a vehicle cleaning service, a Genesis-exclusive secure parking zone, a consumables replacement service and a Genesis safety inspection service.

"Through our collaboration with Korean Air, we are now able to offer Genesis EV customers differentiated benefits," a Genesis official said. "We plan to continue introducing a variety of customer programs that strengthen the premium brand experience unique to Genesis."

Meanwhile, Genesis is rapidly expanding its presence in motorsport. In June, the brand made its debut at the 94th 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, successfully completing the race with the No. 19 GMR-001 hypercar.