Hyundai Motor said Tuesday its flagship electric luxury SUV, the Ioniq 9, topped a luxury electric SUV comparison test recently conducted by influential German automotive magazine Auto Motor und Sport, beating the Volvo EX90.

Auto Motor und Sport evaluated the Ioniq 9 and the Volvo EX90 Twin Motor AWD across seven categories: body, safety, convenience, powertrain, driving performance, eco-friendliness and economy.

The Ioniq 9 scored 572 points in total, edging out the Volvo EX90's 555 by 17, with particularly strong marks in the body and powertrain categories.

On the body category, the magazine praised the Ioniq 9 as "a multipurpose luxury SUV that offers comfortable travel even with six passengers on board."

It also noted that the third-row seats can be folded in seconds via an electronic switch, that the vehicle offers up to 2,494 liters of cargo space, and that the second-row seat leg rests can be adjusted electrically.

The magazine also gave high marks to the Ioniq 9's control interface, citing intuitive physical buttons and switches, a fast and logically organized infotainment menu, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and regenerative braking control via steering wheel paddles.

Reviewers also responded positively to advanced convenience features — including a UV-C sterilization storage compartment, active road noise control and a Bose sound system — as well as connectivity services essential for functions such as charging route guidance.

"We are delighted that the Ioniq 9 has been recognized for its outstanding technology and product quality in a comparison test by a prestigious German publication," a Hyundai Motor official said. "We will continue to do our best to deliver a world-class electrification experience to our customers."

The Ioniq 9 has also earned recognition for safety, receiving a five-star rating — the highest from Euro NCAP — and a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 9 sold 8,454 units in the domestic market from January through July this year.