Korean Air swept five awards — one first place, two second place and two third place — at Wines on the Wing 2026, hosted by US premium business travel magazine Global Traveler on Saturday (local time), the airline announced Tuesday.

Now in its 20th year, Wines on the Wing is a global competition held annually to select the best in-flight wine lists from premium cabins of the world's leading airlines. This year's contest featured blind tastings by international wine experts evaluating in-flight wines served as of February, with winners chosen across 20 categories.

Korean Air claimed first place in the Best Business Class In-Flight Wine List category, demonstrating the strength of its Prestige Class wine program. Judges praised the airline for a well-balanced selection spanning diverse countries and styles, optimized for the in-flight environment and cuisine.

Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO of Global Traveler, said Korean Air's first-place finish in the Best Business Class In-Flight Wine List category proved its exceptional wine credentials even at altitude. "This recognition is a meaningful achievement that reflects Korean Air's relentless commitment to delivering the finest in-flight wine experience," he said.

Korean Air's First Class wine list took second place in the Best First Class In-Flight Wine List category. The Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis Premier Cru Mont de Milieu 2023, a white wine served in Prestige Class, also placed second in the Best Business Class White Wine category.

Korean Air's First Class champagne, Krug Grande Cuvée 172ème Édition, took third place in the Best First Class Sparkling Wine category, while its First Class white wine, Levantine Hill Estate Chardonnay 2020, placed third in the Best First Class White Wine category.

Tom Gannon, wine director at Global Traveler, said Korean Air's in-flight wines are on par with what one would find at Michelin-starred restaurants in major cities around the world. "This recognition shows that Korean Air has raised the bar for in-flight wine service," he said.

A Korean Air spokesperson said the airline would continue to seek out outstanding wines from around the world while enhancing customer satisfaction through differentiated in-flight service and passenger experiences.

Meanwhile, Korean Air was also named Best Airline in Asia at The Trazees 2026, organized by Trazy Travel — a travel platform targeting the MZ generation and a sister outlet of Global Traveler — on Saturday (local time).

The airline has also been expanding its pre-order meal service for First Class passengers on long-haul international flights departing overseas, as part of broader efforts to improve passenger convenience.