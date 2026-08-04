Seoul's Gangseo-gu is recruiting 100 participants for its 2026 Gangseo Leaders Academy, with applications open Wednesday through Aug. 25.

The Gangseo Leaders Academy is a lifelong learning program designed to identify and develop local leaders, operated in partnership with Korea University's Future Education Institute.

Classes will be held every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., running Sept. 2 through Oct. 28 for a total of eight sessions. The Sept. 23 session will not meet.

Participants will attend lectures covering leadership, economics, the arts and other fields at the main auditorium on the second floor of the Gangseo Lifelong Learning Center (615 Gonghang-daero).

The program opens with a lecture by the director of the Gyeomjae Jeong Seon Art Museum, followed by Korea University faculty across a range of disciplines.

The eight lectures are: "Gyeomjae Jeong Seon and Gangseo" by Song Hui-gyeong, director of the Gyeomjae Jeong Seon Art Museum; "The Reform Spirit of Qin Shi Huang, Unifier of China" by Shin Chang-ho, professor of education; "The Wisdom of Movement: Self-Management for Modern People Connecting Body and Mind" by Park Jong-hun, professor of physical education; "Where Is the Korean Economy Headed in the Next Two Years?" by Kang Gyu-ho, professor of economics; "Stories of Great Artists" by Oh Se-cheol, professor at the Institute of Culture and Arts Education; "The Psychology of Happiness" by Ko Young-geon, professor of psychology; "The Art of Aging" by Kim Jeong-ju, professor in the School of Culture and Creativity; and "The 21st-Century Global Order and South Korea" by Moon Jeong-bin, director of the Future Education Institute.

The final lecture, on Oct. 28, will be held at Korea University. That session will also feature a special address by the director of Korea University's Future Education Institute, followed by a graduation ceremony. Participants who achieve an attendance rate of 80 percent or higher will receive a certificate of completion issued in the names of the Korea University president and the Future Education Institute director.

Tuition is 100,000 won ($70) per person, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents wishing to apply may do so through the Gangseo-gu district office website under the notices and news section.

"We have prepared a meaningful program with Korea University's outstanding faculty to help residents build their leadership capabilities and broaden their wisdom for life," district mayor Jin Kyo-hoon said. "We hope many residents who want to be a strong pillar of Gangseo-gu's development will take part."