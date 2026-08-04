Uljin-gun in North Gyeongsang Province will run a second-half resident monitoring program through Dec. 31 to protect the Wangpicheon watershed, the country's largest ecological and landscape conservation zone, the county announced Tuesday.

A total of 40 resident monitors will be deployed across seven surveillance posts within the Wangpicheon watershed ecological and landscape conservation zone.

The monitors will serve on the front lines of ecosystem protection — reporting illegal activities and environmental damage, carrying out cleanup efforts, and guiding and educating visitors to the area.

"The Wangpicheon watershed is the country's largest ecological and landscape conservation zone and a precious natural heritage that must be passed on intact to future generations," Uljin-gun chief Hwang I-ju said. "We will do our utmost to preserve the ecosystem through continuous monitoring and protection activities together with the resident monitors."