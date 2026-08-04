Goryeong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province selected six outstanding proposals at its 2026 Regulatory Reform Contest and held an awards ceremony Monday at Daegaya Hall.

The contest ran for 45 days starting in February, inviting civil servants to identify unreasonable regulations encountered in their day-to-day work and propose improvements.

Submissions covered a range of ideas aimed at easing inconveniences for residents and supporting the economic activities of businesses and small merchants. A total of 20 proposals went through preliminary review by the legal team, evaluation by the relevant departments and a final screening by the Goryeong-gun Regulatory Reform Committee, which selected the six winners.

The top prize went to a proposal titled "Expanding E-7-3 visa-eligible occupations to strengthen competitiveness in the foundry industry." The proposal calls for broadening the job categories open to skilled foreign workers under the visa program, with the aim of easing labor shortages in local manufacturing and boosting industrial competitiveness. Judges praised it as a highly practical initiative with strong potential to revitalize the local economy.

"We will continue to identify regulations that residents and businesses can tangibly feel, and steadily pursue locally tailored regulatory reform through system improvements and follow-up management," a Goryeong-gun official said.