Daegu Haany University's International Cooperation Leading University Project participated in Vietbeauty 2026, Vietnam's largest professional beauty exhibition, held July 23-25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietbeauty draws more than 750 beauty brands and companies from 25 countries and serves as an international platform for sharing the latest cosmetics technology and global market trends.

At the expo, Daegu Haany University unveiled the results of a capstone design course co-taught with faculty from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology's cosmetics engineering department.

Students from both universities displayed prototype cosmetics they had planned, researched and developed using natural ingredients from Korea and Vietnam, drawing strong interest from overseas buyers, industry officials and other visitors.

Yoo Wang-geun, director of the International Cooperation Leading University Project, said the expo was a meaningful occasion to demonstrate students' practical global competencies and share the results of international industry-academia collaboration with the world. "Going forward, we will expand joint education and research with overseas partner universities to further strengthen our global industry-academia cooperation model," he said.