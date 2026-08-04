Daegu Science University announced Tuesday it received a five-year accreditation — the highest possible rating — in the 2026 fourth-cycle institutional evaluation conducted by the Korea Institute for Vocational Education and Training, achieving consecutive accreditation from the first through fourth cycles.

The institutional accreditation system for junior colleges, established under the Higher Education Act, tasks the Korea Institute for Vocational Education and Training with comprehensively assessing the quality of education and overall operations at participating universities.

Accreditation is granted to institutions that meet set standards across a rigorous review of university management and outcomes, curriculum and academic administration, faculty and staff, student support and facilities, and industry-academic and community cooperation.

Daegu Science University has steadily strengthened its educational competitiveness by building a student-centered curriculum that reflects the needs of industry and the local community, improving the learning environment and student support systems, and deepening ties with industry partners and regional organizations.

"We will continue to drive educational innovation and redouble our efforts in student success support, industry-academic cooperation and community engagement, so that we can do our utmost to nurture creative, convergence-oriented professionals who will lead the society of the future," President Park Ji-eun said.