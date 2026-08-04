Students from Yeungjin University's Department of Accounting, Finance and Entrepreneurship swept two ministerial prizes — including awards from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups — at a national accounting and tax competition, demonstrating top-tier practical skills.

Eleven students from the department placed at the 32nd National Computerized Tax Accounting Competition, held recently at Kyungnam University in South Gyeongsang Province, the university said Monday. Their prizes included the overall grand prizes from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, as well as excellence and merit awards.

The Korea Computerized Accounting Education Research Association and Kyungnam University jointly organized the competition, with sponsorship from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the National Tax Service. More than 760 university students, high school students and members of the general public took part.

Hwang Yu-bin, a second-year student, claimed the overall grand prize in the computerized tax accounting level-2 category — the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy minister's award — while classmate Park Se-mi, also a second-year student, won the overall grand prize in the tax accounting practice level-1 category, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups minister's award.

Park also received an additional excellence award from the South Gyeongsang Province governor. Kim Eun-bi (second year) won the Kyungnam University president's excellence award; Kim Jeong-bin (first year) received the South Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly speaker's award and an excellence award from lawmaker Lee Jong-uk; and Tak Eun-ji (second year) received an excellence award from lawmaker Yun Han-hong.

Kwon So-hyeon and Kim Su-min, both second-year students, also received merit awards.

Kim Se-ho, head of the Department of Accounting, Finance and Entrepreneurship, said the results reflected consistent hands-on practice and systematic certification preparation. "We will continue working to develop accounting and tax professionals who can contribute immediately in the field," he said.