The Nam-gu Youth Counseling and Welfare Center and the Nam-gu Out-of-School Youth Support Center — both operated under contract by the industry-academic cooperation foundation of Gwangju University (President Kim Dong-jin) — will run a two-day youth career camp, "Catch Your Dream (Job)!," on Thursday and Friday.

The camp targets youths aged 14 to 19 in the Nam-gu area and is designed to offer a range of hands-on experiences and career exploration opportunities. Activities include campus department tours, learning strategy and career psychology assessments with guided interpretation, and meet-the-professional sessions.

On Thursday, participants will take part in the MLST Learning Strategy Inventory assessment and interpretation program, followed by tours and hands-on experiences across three Gwangju University departments — educational counseling, photography and visual media, and computer engineering. On Friday, the group will visit Jeonil Building 245, where a professional docent will lead a guided exhibition tour.