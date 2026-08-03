The National Education Commission drew a line Monday against media reports that it was considering converting all College Scholastic Ability Test subjects to an absolute grading system and introducing essay-style questions, saying no decision had been made on the college admissions regime.

The commission issued a clarification Monday, saying it was "currently at the stage of reviewing and discussing various agendas and measures related to college admissions" through its advisory body, the Special Committee on College Admissions.

The commission has operated the Special Committee on College Admissions — made up of various experts — since December to chart the direction of the admissions system in preparation for future social changes. However, it said the panel is still only reviewing multiple agendas and that no specific reform plan has been finalized.

Once the special committee concludes its discussions, it plans to submit the findings to the National Education Commission in the form of a report. The commission will then gather opinions from educators and the public before incorporating the relevant content into the National Education Development Plan currently being drawn up.

"We will conduct in-depth discussions through the Special Committee on College Admissions and faithfully gather opinions from educators and the public going forward," the commission said.