Korea Forest Service publishes nationwide map of forest-themed regional festivals for H2 2026

Forest-themed regional festivals — covering topics from woodlands and forest products to flowers — can now be browsed at a glance through a newly published guide.

The Korea Forest Service announced Monday that it has released a nationwide map highlighting forest-themed regional festivals for the second half of 2026.

A total of 136 forest-themed festivals are scheduled across the country through the end of this year. Highlights include the Janghang Liriope Flower Festival in Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province; the Deodeok Festival in Hoengseong-gun, Gangwon Province, in September; the Jujube Festival in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, in October; and the Gangjin Bay Dancing Reed Festival in Gangjin-gun, South Jeolla Province, in November.

An autumn festival at Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan — designated as the country's second national garden — is drawing particular attention. Scheduled from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, it will feature more than 20 themed garden zones across six categories: ecology, bamboo, seasonal plants, aquatic life, participatory activities and the national flower, mugunghwa.

Further details on the second-half 2026 nationwide map of forest-themed regional festivals are available on the Korea Forest Service website.

Jang Min-young, head of the Forest Recreation and Healing Division at the Korea Forest Service, said she hopes many people worn out by the summer heat will find comfort for body and mind at these festivals, and that the events will help revitalize the economies of mountain village communities.