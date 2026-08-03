Lunchtime AI sessions offer hands-on practice, tips for railway workers

Korail has launched a hands-on AI training program for its employees, held every Wednesday over the lunch hour at its headquarters.

Korea Railroad Corporation announced Monday that the program, called AI Chulbalsinho, runs for 30 minutes each Wednesday in a problem-solving format designed to build practical AI skills among staff.

Each session recruits 20 participants, who receive a light lunch while working through real-world railway challenges using AI tools. Attendees then share their approaches with one another to develop more effective ways of applying AI on the job.

An in-house AI specialist recommends high-quality prompts and hosts a segment called "Hong's 3-Minute Tips," which introduces the latest practical uses of AI.

The first session, held July 29, drew more than 200 applicants for just 20 spots, underscoring strong employee interest in acquiring up-to-date AI skills.

Yoon Jae-hun, head of Korail's AI Strategy Division, said the company would continue expanding AI education so that Korail becomes the public enterprise that makes the best use of artificial intelligence.