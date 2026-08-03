One-stop portal covers railway product specs across all sectors, from search and browsing to revision history

Korea National Railway has launched a one-stop search service that lets users look up integrated standards for railway products across all sectors in a single location.

The agency said Monday it has opened a dedicated "KR Standards" integrated menu on its website, allowing anyone to easily access information on its railway product specifications, known as KRSA.

KRSA are standards that Korea National Railway develops and manages independently for railway products, separate from the Korean Railway Standards administered by the Korea Railroad Research Institute. Until now, related information had been scattered across multiple sections of the agency's website, making it difficult for partners and other users to find current specifications, regulations and procedures in one place.

The new integrated menu consolidates all of that information under a single portal. Users can search, view and download more than 300 specifications covering areas such as roadbed track and electric traction power, and can also check the regulatory basis for each standard along with revision procedures and amendment histories. The agency said it expects the menu to significantly improve accessibility and comprehension for users.

"With this integrated menu, we have made it easy for anyone to find specification information that was previously spread across multiple locations," said Lee An-ho, acting president of Korea National Railway. "We will continue to work toward systematic and efficient standards management and user-centered service improvements to raise the quality of railway products."