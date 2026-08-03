Veteran actor Sa Mi-ja is taking on YouTube at 86.

Sandbox Network announced Monday that it will launch Sa's official YouTube channel and release its first episode Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The channel will feature lifestyle content centered on Sa's candid daily life and her warm relationship with her husband of 63 years.

"Sa Mi-ja's new YouTube channel will present lifestyle entertainment content filled with laughter and relatability that transcends generations," Sandbox Network said in a statement. "Drawing on our studio production capabilities, we will capture the 63 years of marriage she has shared with her husband — her first love and lifelong partner — in a vivid and authentic way."

The first episode documents the process of setting up the channel itself. Viewers will see Sa and her husband struggling together to create the channel despite having little familiarity with smartphones and YouTube — including a behind-the-scenes reveal that the setup alone took two hours.

Sa was born in 1940 and turns 86 this year. She made her debut in 1963 as a first-generation voice actor recruited through Dong-A Broadcasting's open audition before transitioning to acting. She married Kim Gwan-su, a first-generation KBS talent, and the couple have two sons and a daughter. Sa battled health setbacks after being diagnosed with myocardial infarction in 2005 and cerebral infarction in 2018, but drew wide attention after sharing news of her recovery.