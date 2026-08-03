Lotte Rental's G car carsharing service announced Monday that it has added the Mini Cooper — the flagship model of BMW Group's premium compact brand Mini — to its fleet.

The Mini Cooper is available in two colors, Nanuq White and Chili Red, and can be reserved through the G car app.

The vehicle is available at five G car zones: Gangneung KTX Station, Gyeongju KTX Station, Gimhae Airport, Lotte Mall Gimpo Airport and Lotte World Mall. The service will expand to additional locations.

To mark the Mini Cooper's arrival, Lotte Rental's G car is running a month-long customer promotion starting Monday.

Customers who rent a Mini Cooper during the promotional period will be automatically entered into a draw for prizes, including a four-hour Mini Cooper 5-door rental coupon or G Points. Customers who upload a photo of their Mini Cooper rental to Instagram with the designated hashtag will also receive a gift.

Born in Britain in 1959, the Mini Cooper is a premium import known for its compact, stylish design and driving enjoyment, and has consistently attracted a global following. The current model is a fourth-generation full redesign — the first since 2014.

Lotte Rental's G car has recently been expanding its new vehicle lineup, adding the Mini Cooper alongside the Kia EV3, the All-New Seltos, the Genesis G80 and the 2026 Hyundai Motor Sonata.

"With the Mini Cooper now joining the G car lineup, we hope many customers will take this opportunity to experience the distinctive driving feel of an import vehicle," a Lotte Rental official said. "We will continue to expand our vehicle lineup and services to reflect the diverse travel preferences and lifestyles of our customers."

Meanwhile, Lotte Rental recently entered into a business partnership with Orix Auto, the operator of major Japanese car rental brand Orix Rent-A-Car, and launched a car rental service in Okinawa.

Lotte Rental's headquarters operates the reservation and payment systems, while its Japanese subsidiary provides Korean-language customer support on the ground. Partner company Orix Auto supplies the vehicles and overall car rental operating infrastructure.