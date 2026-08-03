Oh Jung-seok, a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker on the Seoul Metropolitan Council's Housing and Space Committee representing Dongdaemun-gu District 2, on Monday welcomed the relaunch of the former Hwigyeong Jugong complexes 1 and 2 under the new name Hwigyeong Rioforet, pledging continued support to enhance the complex's value and improve its residential environment.

The integrated council of Hwigyeong Rioforet complexes 1 and 2 secured the consent of more than 75 percent of owners to proceed with the name change, completing all administrative steps — including exterior repainting and environmental improvement work — in July. The new name "Rioforet" draws on the natural surroundings of the Jungnangcheon stream (Rio) and the forests of Baebongsan (Foret), and was finalized based on residents' input.

Oh cited his personal connection to the area, having once lived in Building 113 of the former Hwigyeong Jugong apartment complex, and said the shared experiences with residents give this transformation special meaning for him. He added that, as a member of the council's Housing and Space Committee, he would work to support follow-up projects and promote local development.

Oh also outlined plans to push for improvements tied to the Dongbu Arterial Road undergrounding project — including better access to a waterfront park along the Jungnangcheon and the Baebongsan walking trail, safer pedestrian environments, upgrades to aging facilities, and securing Seoul Metropolitan Government funding for eco-friendly and smart complex development.

Hwigyeong Rioforet is drawing attention as a premier residential address in Dongdaemun-gu, with kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools clustered within a 500-meter radius, and the planned opening of Jangan Station on the Myeongmok Line adding to its appeal.

"I will stand with residents to the end so that Hwigyeong Rioforet can establish itself as a premier residential complex representing Dongdaemun-gu," Oh said.