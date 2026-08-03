P&G Korea appointed Rohini Venkateswaran, chief sales officer of P&G India, as its new president, effective Aug. 1.

The appointment is part of P&G's broader strategy of placing market-proven leaders in key strategic markets. Venkateswaran will oversee P&G Korea's overall operations and lead continued growth and competitiveness. Her predecessor, Lee Ji-young, who served as president of P&G Korea for four years, has been named head of P&G's skincare business in Greater China.

Venkateswaran is a strategy expert with more than 20 years of experience driving business growth and innovation across major global markets. Since joining P&G India in 2005, she has built broad expertise spanning sales, market strategy, global retail channels, e-commerce and brand management across India, the United States, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

She spent more than a decade in India — a high-growth market — gaining experience across sales, market strategy and brand management, and led growth in key categories including skincare and grooming. Most recently, as CSO of P&G India, she oversaw sales strategy and business growth and spearheaded channel strategy across major retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Venkateswaran is expected to sharpen consumer-focused innovation in the Korean market, drawing on her track record of delivering results in high-growth markets, her strategic capabilities and her inclusive leadership style. She is also expected to strengthen P&G's competitive position by leveraging consumer insights gained in the dynamic Korean market.

"Korea is a strategically vital market for P&G, with highly discerning consumers, elevated expectations and rapid market shifts," Venkateswaran said. "I look forward to understanding the unique needs of Korean consumers, delivering meaningful innovation and value that meets those expectations, and pursuing sustainable growth together with local communities."