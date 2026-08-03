Kumho Tire announced Monday that it has signed an official tire partnership agreement with Polish football club Gornik Zabrze.

The two sides held a signing ceremony at Arena Zabrze in Poland on July 30 (local time). Kwon Tae-min, head of Kumho Tire's European headquarters Warsaw branch, and Michał Siara, a director at Gornik Zabrze, attended along with other key representatives from both organizations.

Under the partnership, Kumho Tire will serve as the club's official sponsor for three seasons, from the 2026/27 season through the 2028/29 season. Founded in 1948 and based in Zabrze, Gornik Zabrze is one of Poland's most storied clubs, having won the Polish league title 14 times and the Polish Cup seven times.

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire's brand logo will appear on the sleeves of Gornik Zabrze's playing kit. The company also plans to promote its brand through the stadium's electronic scoreboards and fixed advertising boards, the club's official website and social media channels, and joint marketing events with the club to expand its touchpoints with local customers.

The partnership is expected to generate synergies with Kumho Tire's planned new factory in Opole, Poland, targeted for completion in 2028. The company intends to use the partnership as a springboard to strengthen its brand recognition and presence in Poland and across Europe while building a long-term sales foundation.

"We are deeply honored to join hands with Gornik Zabrze, one of Poland's most prestigious clubs," said Lee Kang-seung, executive vice president and head of Kumho Tire's European headquarters. "Through this partnership, we will imprint our brand value on local football fans and further accelerate our push into the European market through strategic marketing activities."

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire posted record earnings last year and has set a sales target of 5.1 trillion won ($3.56 billion) for this year. The company plans to expand its supply of premium original-equipment tires and sharpen its focus on high-value-added products, while pressing ahead with factory construction in Hampyeong and Europe to build out its global production network.