Jejuair said Monday it took delivery of its 13th next-generation B737-8 through an outright purchase on Saturday. The newly acquired plane is expected to enter service after clearing airworthiness certification and other regulatory requirements.

With the addition of the 13th aircraft, next-generation planes now account for 30.2% of Jejuair's total passenger fleet, while owned aircraft — those purchased rather than leased — make up 34.8%, meaning roughly one in every three Jejuair passenger planes is company-owned.

Jejuair is the only low-cost carrier in South Korea to own aircraft outright. The airline plans to purchase two more planes before year-end.

The carrier is upgrading its fleet from the B737-800NG to the B737-8 to sharpen its cost competitiveness. The newer model offers longer parts-replacement cycles and lower maintenance, repair and overhaul costs. According to Boeing, the aircraft cuts fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by at least 14 percent compared with the older variant.

Alongside new deliveries, Jejuair is systematically returning and disposing of aging aircraft and strategically selling off owned B737-800NG planes as part of its broader fleet modernization drive.

"We plan to further solidify the foundation for sustainable growth through fleet modernization," a Jejuair official said.

Meanwhile, Jejuair has been actively working to improve passenger convenience, including launching a new daily service on the Incheon–Kobe route in June.