Trains on the southbound platform of Hyehwa Station on Seoul subway Line 4 resumed normal service Monday after a boarding protest by the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination forced trains to pass through the station without stopping from 8:42 a.m.

The group had been staging a boarding protest on the Hyehwa Station platform toward Dongdaemun Station since 8 a.m.

Seoul Metro sent a safety alert at 9:32 a.m. Monday stating that non-stop train passage at Hyehwa Station on Line 4 toward Sadang had ended and that service had returned to normal.