Wilhelmsen Ships Service, a global marine products and services company, has donated training equipment worth about 140 million won ($97,700) — including marine welding machines and gas distribution systems — to Korea Maritime and Ocean University.

The donated equipment includes a gas distribution system, TIG and arc welding machines, and a plasma cutter, along with a full set of safety gear. The items will be installed in the university's comprehensive research building, which houses its gas processing facilities, and used directly to strengthen students' practical training and research capabilities.

The two institutions also agreed to jointly use the high-value welding equipment not only for educating future maritime officers but also for hands-on professional training aimed at improving the technical skills of employees at domestic shipowners and ship management companies.

With the introduction of Wilhelmsen Ships Service's standardized, advanced equipment — compliant with global regulations — students are expected to learn the latest industry trends in a more practice-oriented educational environment.

"We will do our utmost to nurture top-tier maritime professionals who will lead the global shipbuilding and shipping industries, building on the valuable assets you have so generously donated," said Kim Jong-su, dean of the Maritime Sciences College at Korea Maritime and Ocean University.