KB Kookmin Bank announced Monday it will run a "second recommended-book event" for senior customers in partnership with Kyobo Book Centre through Aug. 31.

The event is part of KB Golden Life, a non-financial service that blends finance with culture, and marks the second such initiative following a similar event in May.

Customers born before 1976 — aged 50 or older — are eligible if they open a new ISA, either trust-type or discretionary-type, through a Kookmin Bank branch or the KB Star Banking app with a minimum deposit of 200,000 won ($140), including renewals at maturity and account transfers, or make an additional deposit of at least 1 million won into an existing ISA.

Participants can enter by visiting the event page on KB Star Banking and selecting two of the four recommended titles. One hundred winners, chosen by lottery, will each receive their two chosen books.

The four titles were curated by Kyobo Book Centre's professional book curators around the theme of "health and rest": "Good Inflammation, Bad Inflammation" by Lee Seung-hun, "Century Exercise" by Jeong Seon-geun, "Only One Life" by Kim Young-ha, and "This Is How I Decided to Age" by Shin Eun-gyeong.

Kookmin Bank plans to deepen its collaboration with Kyobo Book Centre and expand senior-focused cultural programs, including book concerts.

The bank has been broadening its content offerings for senior customers, including hosting a "KB Golden Life Golden Class" at the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in June.

"We will continue to expand services spanning finance, culture and life care so that our senior customers can enjoy a richer everyday life," a Kookmin Bank official said.