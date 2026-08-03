'We will focus all efforts on clearing delinquent taxes through tailored collection strategies'

Gwangju City announced Monday that it had been named the top-performing municipality in Gyeonggi Province's "2026 First-Half Special Collection Measures for Local Tax Delinquency" assessment.

The evaluation covered all 31 cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, examining 20 indicators across five categories: delinquent tax clearance status, virtual asset seizure performance, on-site search results, investigations into high-value provincial tax delinquents and their resolution, and collection results using financial data.

Gwangju City has operated an individual accountability system for tax-collection civil servants and maintained a field-focused enforcement approach to strengthen its delinquency collection framework. The city also received high marks for conducting targeted enforcement actions tailored to different types of delinquents, based on case-by-case investigations.

"This award is a precious achievement made possible by the mature tax-paying awareness of Gwangju citizens and the steady efforts of our tax officials," a city official said. "We will continue to focus all our efforts on resolving delinquent taxes through tailored collection strategies."