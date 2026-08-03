Police investigating former Cheongju city council member Choe Yeong-jung on charges of child sexual exploitation have uncovered evidence of additional offenses and are expanding their probe, according to authorities.

During a forensic examination of a mobile phone Choe voluntarily submitted, investigators found nude photographs of a woman, Yonhap reported Monday.

The woman in the photos was not the original middle school victim but a different individual, and she appeared to be wearing clothing resembling a school uniform.

The photos were found within messenger conversations exchanged between Choe and the woman.

Police believe the woman is likely an additional victim. After halting the forensic search, they obtained a search and seizure warrant to properly secure the related chat records and other evidence.

Investigators plan to use the materials to determine the nature of Choe's relationship with the woman and whether any criminal acts occurred.

Police are also reviewing a year's worth of Choe's phone records and financial transaction data to determine whether there are further victims.

"We cannot confirm specific details as the investigation is ongoing," a police official said. "We are closely examining the full scope of the alleged offenses, including any additional crimes."

Choe is accused of having sexual relations with a middle school student on three occasions between October 2024 and October 2025, in exchange for money, in locations including a vehicle and a motel, and of demanding that she send him nude photographs.

He also faces charges of engaging in sexual conversations with the victim — including offering to pay her more if she brought a friend or an older sister, showing her videos of himself having sex with another woman, and sending messages that appeared to suggest group sexual activity with a woman of a different nationality.

Choe has denied the charges, saying he did have sexual relations with the individual but was unaware she was a minor.