iMarketKorea, an industrial materials distribution company, is merging its logistics subsidiaries to consolidate its global logistics capabilities and improve operational efficiency.

The company announced Monday that it will merge two logistics subsidiaries — B2L Logistics and iLogistics — as part of a push to expand its global logistics business.

Under the merger, B2L Logistics will absorb iLogistics. The move brings the two companies' previously separate logistics operations under a single structure, unifying core functions including international shipping, forwarding and warehouse management to improve operational efficiency.

iMarketKorea plans to use the merger as a springboard to offer customers a one-stop integrated logistics service covering the entire supply chain — from international shipping and customs clearance to storage, inventory management, domestic distribution and delivery. The company also aims to strengthen business stability by consolidating domestic and overseas logistics hubs, while broadening its overseas customer base through optimized global logistics solutions.

The combined logistics capabilities will also support tenants at Gradient Technology Park (GTP), an industrial complex iMarketKorea is developing in Texas. The company will provide GTP tenants with integrated solutions linking procurement, logistics and warehouse operations, with B2L Logistics supplying core logistics infrastructure including international shipping and forwarding.

The merger is designed to build a unified value chain connecting procurement, distribution and forwarding in response to global supply chain instability, while strengthening price and service competitiveness in the B2B logistics market.

"The key to the forwarding business lies in a global network and specialized personnel," an iMarketKorea official said. "We will move quickly to establish a US entity for B2L Logistics, completing a global logistics network spanning Asia and Europe through to North America, and deliver differentiated service."