SK Plasma has bolstered its portfolio of treatments for rare and severe blood disorders with a new product lineup.

The company announced Monday it is launching domestic supply of Revolpak tablets (25mg and 50mg), a treatment for thrombocytopenia. National health insurance coverage took effect Saturday, with reimbursement ceiling prices set at 28,398 won ($20) for the 25mg dose and 55,188 won for the 50mg dose.

Revolpak is a prescription drug containing eltrombopag olamine that stimulates platelet production in the bone marrow to raise platelet counts. It is indicated for patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have not responded adequately to existing treatments such as corticosteroids or immunoglobulins, as well as for patients with severe aplastic anemia.

According to IQVIA, a pharmaceutical market research firm, the domestic eltrombopag market was worth approximately 10 billion won in the 12 months through March 2026.

SK Plasma, which has long supplied nationally essential medicines including albumin and immunoglobulin, has significantly strengthened its position in rare and severe blood disorders by adding Revolpak to its lineup alongside hemophilia treatments. The company is also steadily expanding its pipeline for rare and intractable diseases through an investment in CAR-T therapy company Curocell and a joint development agreement with Aimed Bio for antibody-drug conjugate anticancer drugs.

Domesticating treatments for rare and intractable blood disorders and expanding national health insurance coverage are seen as meaningful steps toward improving access to care in a rare disease space where patients are often underserved, while also strengthening the stability of the national essential medicine supply.

"For patients with rare and intractable diseases, every new treatment option is precious," said Kim Seung-ju, CEO of SK Plasma. "Building on the expertise we have accumulated in blood disorders, we will broaden patients' treatment choices and expand our business into all areas of rare and intractable diseases where treatments have yet to be developed."