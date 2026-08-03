Bukwang Pharmaceutical is stepping up its push into the over-the-counter drug market, leading with its fever-and-pain reliever Taceknol and topical anti-inflammatory Tabexgel.

The company announced Monday it would significantly expand marketing activities for both products, centering its strategy on price competitiveness and product differentiation.

Even as rising raw material costs have pushed up prices across major OTC drugs, Bukwang said it would hold the existing pharmacy supply price for Taceknol unchanged. The freeze on the single-ingredient acetaminophen product is designed to ease the burden on pharmacies and consumers while strengthening the brand's market position. The company has previously demonstrated its supply reliability: during the COVID-19 pandemic, when acetaminophen shortages hit the domestic market, Bukwang kept supply stable by running its own domestic manufacturing facility.

Tabexgel, the other product at the center of the marketing push, is the only topical anti-inflammatory in South Korea containing the active ingredient S-ethyl salicylate diethylamine. Developed through a technology partnership with Viatris, the gel formulation can be applied easily to joints where adhesive patches are difficult to use. Beyond relieving sprains and bruising from blunt trauma, it also reduces swelling and helps fade bruises — effects not typically associated with conventional topical anti-inflammatories.

Bukwang also plans to maximize retail reach and marketing synergy through a strategic sales partnership with Sinsin Pharmaceutical, which operates a network of roughly 13,000 pharmacy accounts and a strong field sales force nationwide. The combination of a manufacturer with deep production expertise and a distribution partner with a national pharmacy network should drive significant market share gains by offering value and accessibility at a time when OTC drug prices are broadly rising.

"Taceknol is a product that has secured both supply stability and quality reliability, backed by a rigorous quality management system and a domestic production base," a Bukwang official said. "By combining that with Sinsin Pharmaceutical's outstanding pharmacy network, we will build brand competitiveness so that consumers can choose a domestically made acetaminophen at a reasonable price."