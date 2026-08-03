SK Bioscience has shared real-world evidence gathered in clinical settings with medical professionals nationwide, highlighting the clinical value of its internally developed vaccines.

The company said Monday it held the SKY VISION Symposium — an academic event for medical professionals — at the Ramada Hotel in Suwon on July 14 and at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon, Busan, on Tuesday, July 28.

The symposium featured the latest clinical research results and real-world evidence for the influenza vaccine Skycelflu, the shingles vaccine Skyzoter and the RSV preventive antibody treatment Beyfortus.

At the Suwon event, attended by about 40 pediatric clinic physicians and maternity hospital staff, Yoon Yun-sun, a professor at Korea University Guro Hospital, presented findings from a study conducted across 25 medical institutions during the 2024–2025 season.

Skycelflu, a cell-culture vaccine, showed 45.6% preventive efficacy across all age groups from 6 months to 18 years, and reached 88.6% efficacy among infants aged 6 to 35 months — a group particularly vulnerable to viral infection. Park Ji-young, a professor at Severance Hospital, then shared her experience administering Beyfortus for RSV prevention in infants.

The Busan symposium drew about 70 clinic physicians from internal medicine and other specialties. Lee Jae-gap, a professor at Hallym University Gangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, discussed changes in the influenza prevention landscape and the characteristics of cell-culture vaccines, while Yeon Dong-geon, a professor at Kyung Hee University Medical Center, presented the latest real-world data and clinical utility of Skyzoter for shingles prevention in older adults.

The symposium, grounded in clinical data verified in actual medical settings, serves as a key strategy to strengthen product credibility while expanding market share ahead of the peak season for infectious diseases such as influenza and shingles.

"This symposium was an opportunity to confirm the clinical value of our vaccines by delivering the latest RWE-based clinical data," said Yoo Su-an, head of SK Bioscience's domestic marketing division. "We will continue to provide scientifically grounded information through ongoing academic exchange and contribute to the advancement of the vaccination environment in Korea."