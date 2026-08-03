New Balance, operated in South Korea by Eland World, said Monday it is launching a same-day delivery service called "Quick Arrival."

The service allows customers who place orders before noon to receive their products the same day. It operates on weekdays in Seoul and the greater metropolitan area, while orders from other regions — excluding remote islands and mountainous areas — are delivered the following day.

Products eligible for same-day or next-day delivery on the brand's official online store will be marked with a "Quick Arrival" badge, making it easy for customers to check delivery availability at a glance.

New Balance developed the service in partnership with Delivbox Jungang, an urban logistics platform.

New Balance built an order management system that checks inventory across all stores nationwide in real time and automatically assigns the optimal fulfillment location. Delivbox provides the urban omni-delivery infrastructure to ship products directly to customers' neighborhoods.

"Delivery speed has become a key factor shaping the purchase experience in online shopping," an Eland World New Balance official said, adding that the company plans to expand its differentiated shopping experience.