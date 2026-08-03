Applications open Wednesday through Aug. 28; two finalists to be named

Siheung City, led by Mayor Lim Byeong-taek, is accepting candidates for its 2026 Top CEO award — the 20th edition of the annual recognition program — to boost the local economy and raise morale among business leaders.

The award was established to identify and honor outstanding business figures who have contributed to local economic development, industrial growth and corporate competitiveness, with the aim of fostering entrepreneurial pride and a healthy business culture.

Eligible candidates are the heads — or, in the case of incorporated companies, the chief executives — of registered manufacturing firms based in Siheung that have been in operation for at least five years as of the application date. Nominations may be submitted by the candidates themselves or through referrals from business associations, corporate support agencies, neighborhood chiefs or relevant department heads.

The application window runs from Wednesday through Aug. 28. Applicants must submit a nomination form, a company profile, a record of achievements and financial statements from the past three years, either in person, by mail or by email.

The selection process involves two rounds of evaluation: a first-round quantitative assessment covering business growth, technology capacity, contributions to the local economy, employee welfare and corporate social responsibility, followed by a second-round qualitative review of overall management performance and achievements. Two finalists will be chosen through deliberation by the corporate support council from among candidates who score 70 points or higher in total.

Recipients will receive a commendation and plaque from the Siheung mayor, along with a range of benefits including a preferential interest rate of 0.5 percentage points on small and medium-sized enterprise development funds and priority consideration when applying for corporate support programs run by Siheung City and the Siheung Industry Promotion Agency.

Hong Seung-il, director of Siheung City's economic affairs bureau, said the award "is a program designed to encourage business leaders who have dedicated themselves to local economic and industrial development despite difficult economic conditions," adding that he hoped outstanding entrepreneurs who have grown alongside the community through innovative management and social contribution would show strong interest and take part.

Full details on how to apply and required documents will be available from Wednesday on the Siheung City official website under public notices. Inquiries can be directed to the city's corporate support division.