Seocho-gu in Seoul (district mayor Jeon Seong-su) is holding the "2026 Seocho AI Festa Character Creation Contest" ahead of the Seocho AI Festa, scheduled for Oct. 17, to nurture AI capabilities in the next generation and create a family-friendly, participatory AI festival.

The contest invites residents to use generative AI tools to design a character that embodies Seocho-gu's vision as a future AI city and its commitment to digital innovation. The district organized the event to broaden residents' hands-on AI experience and to discover a promotional mascot that can help communicate its AI policy and related projects.

Themed "Where a Child and AI Meet to Become the Face of Seocho," the contest follows a family co-creation format: children draw an original character sketch, and the family then uses generative AI tools to bring it to life. Judging will focus on how creatively entries express Seocho-gu's AI brand value while capturing the innovation and energy the Seocho AI Festa stands for.

Any resident of Seocho-gu or student enrolled at an elementary school in the district may enter with their family. Submissions are open through Aug. 31; applicants can download the entry form from the Seocho-gu district office website and submit it by email to the designated contact.

Judging will proceed in two rounds. In the preliminary round, two judges will evaluate entries across four criteria — creativity and originality, AI utilization, thematic fit and storytelling — to select 20 finalist teams. Finalists' work will be exhibited at the Seocho AI Festa on Oct. 17, where three judges and a public panel of about 100 residents will combine their scores to determine seven winning teams.

Prizes will be awarded as follows: the grand prize winner receives 500,000 won ($347), two excellence award winners receive 300,000 won each, and four merit award winners receive 100,000 won each. The remaining 13 finalist teams will each receive a gift voucher worth 20,000 won.

The district plans to display the winning characters at the Seocho AI Festa and other AI-related events, use them as promotional mascots, and leverage them as flagship content to communicate Seocho-gu's policies to residents in a more accessible and approachable way.

"I hope this contest becomes a meaningful opportunity for children's imagination, family participation and generative AI technology to come together and bring Seocho-gu's vision to life through a character," district mayor Jeon said.