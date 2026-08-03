Actor Gong Hyung-jin, 57, whose long absence from the public eye had fueled rumors of his death, made his first television appearance in seven years, revealing that a string of failed business ventures had put him under severe stress.

A preview clip aired at the end of MBN's variety program "Sokpuri Show Dongchimi" on Saturday featured Gong alongside comedian Yun Hyeong-bin, Sim Hyeon-seop, singer Kim Jang-hoon and actor Lee Tae-seong, teasing their upcoming appearance on the show.

In the clip, Gong said he had sold luxury watches to cover his employees' wages. "I sold 10 watches worth 100 million won ($69,400) each," he said.

He also opened up about the physical toll the ordeal took on him. "The extreme stress was so bad that my teeth started falling out," he said.

After stepping away from broadcasting, Gong had been the subject of various rumors, including speculation that he had gone into hiding or had died.

He resurfaced in 2023 when he appeared on the second episode of "Jeongsinmatnam," a series on the YouTube channel "Shin Hyun-jun Jeong Jun-ho."

During that appearance, Shin Hyun-jun remarked, "There were all kinds of rumors going around because Gong Hyung-jin had been off TV for so long — that he'd gone completely bald, that he was dead. But he's got his hair and he's alive."

Gong explained that he had become connected with business partners in China and ventured into film production. "I had only ever worked as an actor, so I used to politely turn down business proposals, but I always wanted to create good work. A request came in for me to oversee the planning and overall production of a Chinese film. I agreed to take charge, but production was halted due to administrative and investment problems," he said.

He added that he then stumbled into the health supplement and red ginseng business. "I created and launched a red ginseng brand and was on the verge of releasing it on the Chinese market when COVID-19 hit," he said.

Gong went on to say that watching his peers thrive on television had moved him to tears. "When I see my seniors and juniors doing well on TV these days, I find myself crying without realizing it. I kept asking myself, 'Why am I stuck here like this?'" he said. He added that he had also been defrauded while shuttling back and forth to China for business. "It was hard to face people before I had something to show for it," he said.

Gong made his debut in the 1990 film "Geurae, Gakkeum Haneureul Boja" and joined SBS as a first-generation talent recruit in 1991. He is known for his roles in the dramas "Chuno," "Jjakpae," "I Have a Lover" and "Beautiful Mind," as well as the films "Taegukgi" (2004), "Gamunui Wigi" and "Gamunui Buhwal."

Gong recently announced he would appear in "Emergency Martial Law 12.3," a film set to begin shooting next month, signaling his full return to the entertainment industry.