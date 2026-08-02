IS Dongseo announced Sunday that Penta Hills W, a large apartment complex in the Jungsan district, will accept unranked subscription applications for one day only on Monday.

The unranked units became available after the earlier special supply and first- and second-priority subscription rounds produced uncontracted households — including disqualified winners, duplicate winners and applicants who declined to sign contracts.

However, households that won in the special supply or first- and second-priority rounds but chose not to sign contracts are barred from reapplying. Only applicants who do not currently own a home are eligible.

The available unit types cover dedicated areas of 84 square meters (types A and B), 115 square meters (types A and B) and 152 square meters (type B). Strong interest is expected in the unranked round, given that the earlier first- and second-priority subscription drew a peak competition ratio of 18.59 to 1.

Eligibility requires applicants to be members of a household with no home ownership who were residing in Daegu or North Gyeongsang Province as of July 29 — the date of the applicant recruitment announcement.

No housing subscription account or deposit requirement applies.

Penta Hills W is a compact-city-style development IS Dongseo is building in the Jungsan-dong area of Gyeongsan. The project spans two complexes with a combined total of 3,443 units.

"For the mid- to large-sized unit types in particular, there are few non-homeowners among potential buyers, so those who qualify should consider the first-come, first-served sale that follows the unranked round," a sales official said.

The Penta Hills W Complex 1 model home is located near the Suseong University intersection in Manchon-dong, Suseong-gu, Daegu.