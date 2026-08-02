Hyundai Motor and Genesis announced Sunday they are expanding their "Summer Festa" promotion to cover more models and extending it by one month through August to give customers more choices and ease the cost of buying a vehicle.

Starting Monday, the promotion will grow from seven models to 12, adding four electric vehicles — the Ioniq 9, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric — as well as the new Grandeur.

Earlier, Hyundai Motor and Genesis ran the Summer Festa promotion throughout July, offering discounts to all customers who purchased one of four Hyundai Motor models — the Palisade, Santa Fe, Sonata and Staria — or one of three Genesis models: the GV80, GV70 and G80.

Customers buying the Ioniq 9 will receive a discount of up to 5.5 million won ($3,820).

In addition, the Santa Fe, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric will be discounted by up to 3 million won, while the Palisade, new Grandeur and Staria will receive discounts of up to 2 million won, and the Sonata up to 1 million won.

Genesis buyers can receive discounts of up to 5 percent on the GV80, up to 4 percent on the G80 and up to 3 percent on the GV70 during the same period.

Hyundai Motor will also run a "New Grandeur Low-Interest Promotion" throughout August, cutting financing rates for new Grandeur buyers — excluding the hybrid variant — from 4.9 percent to 3.0 percent for 36-month loans, from 5.0 percent to 3.5 percent for 48-month loans, and from 5.1 percent to 4.0 percent for 60-month loans.

"Thanks to the warm support of our customers, we have expanded both the lineup and the duration of the Summer Festa promotion," a Hyundai Motor official said. "We will continue to develop a wide range of benefits so that customers can choose the vehicle they want without financial strain."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor announced Friday that Hyundai Motor and Kia donated two electric patrol vehicles to support safety activities of the Korean community in Chile.

The two automakers have been carrying out various corporate social responsibility initiatives at home and abroad, including donating an Ioniq 5 to the Korean Association in Chile to help create a safer living environment and promote community development in the "Korean Street" area of Santiago.